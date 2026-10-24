India’s first snow leopard survey records 718 across Himalayas, 477 in Ladakh

India has recorded 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, including 477 in Ladakh, according to the first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) survey, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day.

In a post on X, Singh highlighted India’s efforts to protect the snow leopard, also known as the “Ghost of the Mountains”, and stressed the government’s commitment to high-altitude wildlife conservation. “On International Snow Leopard Day, we celebrate India’s dedication to protecting the ‘Ghost of the Mountains’,” Singh said.

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He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for biodiversity conservation, stating that India continued to lead efforts in protecting wildlife in high-altitude regions.

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“Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s vision for biodiversity, India continues to lead in high-altitude wildlife conservation,” the minister wrote.

Citing the findings of the first SPAI survey, Singh said the assessment had revealed the presence of 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, with Ladakh accounting for 477 of the estimated population.