DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / India’s first snow leopard survey records 718 across Himalayas, 477 in Ladakh

India’s first snow leopard survey records 718 across Himalayas, 477 in Ladakh

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A snow leopard seen on the hills in Srinagar. ANI
Advertisement

India has recorded 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, including 477 in Ladakh, according to the first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) survey, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day.

In a post on X, Singh highlighted India’s efforts to protect the snow leopard, also known as the “Ghost of the Mountains”, and stressed the government’s commitment to high-altitude wildlife conservation. “On International Snow Leopard Day, we celebrate India’s dedication to protecting the ‘Ghost of the Mountains’,” Singh said.

Advertisement

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for biodiversity conservation, stating that India continued to lead efforts in protecting wildlife in high-altitude regions.

Advertisement

“Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s vision for biodiversity, India continues to lead in high-altitude wildlife conservation,” the minister wrote.

Citing the findings of the first SPAI survey, Singh said the assessment had revealed the presence of 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, with Ladakh accounting for 477 of the estimated population.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts