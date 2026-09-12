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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / India's most-wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, NIA tells Jammu court, secures warrant

India's most-wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, NIA tells Jammu court, secures warrant

NIA says LeT founder was allegedly providing weapons, funds and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir Valley; court issues second NBW against him in two months

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:21 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed. File photo
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LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, India's most-wanted terrorist, is in Pakistan, the NIA told a Special Court in Jammu, securing a second non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in two months in connection with a terror case related to the supply of weapons, funds, and directions to terror groups operating in the Union Territory.

The court was hearing an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking an NBW against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and designated terrorist under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The application described Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Punjab (Pakistan), as an “absconding accused” in a case related to the arrest of Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat during a check at Pandach on the outskirts of Srinagar earlier in the year.

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A China-made grenade and 15 live rounds were recovered from Bhat, a resident of Batpora.

Bhat was booked at Zakoora Police Station under the UAPA, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

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The subsequent investigation led to the busting of a terror network, leading to the arrest of several more terrorists associated with LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), and two Pakistani nationals.

The NIA said the involvement of Saeed, the “Amir/Chief/Founder” of the proscribed terror group, came to light during the investigation, with the arrested Pakistani terrorists allegedly found to be associated with him.

“Saeed is operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, money and directions to terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley. The information is gathered that the said terrorist at present is in Pakistan and deliberately evading his arrest to escape the clutches of law,” the NIA told the court.

After hearing the agency, Special Judge under the NIA Act Prem Sagar on September 8 observed that Saeed's involvement had surfaced during the investigation and that he was “allegedly involved in terrorism.”

The court noted that he was at large and that the investigating agency had not been able to secure his attendance “in the ordinary manner,” and issued a general non-bailable warrant against Saeed.

The latest warrant is the second non-bailable warrant issued against the LeT founder by the Special NIA Court in Jammu in two months.

On July 8, the court issued the first NBW against Saeed in connection with last April's Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a local dead.

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