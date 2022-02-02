India’s Olympics contingent manager tests positive for Covid in Beijing

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar February 2

The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Muhammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for the Covid-19 upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport here.

Wani, a former legislator and well-known skier from the Gulmarg constituency, says he is asymptomatic and will be retested today evening.

“I am in quarantine in my hotel room at Olympic village and have been asked to restrict my movement within the room only until the results of my second test,” Wani told The Tribune.

“I am completely fine in my room. I don’t have any symptoms even as I have tested positive for the Covid. I don’t have a cough. On the rare side of my room is the Olympic team from Turkey and China’s Olympic team,” he said.

Wani says he is at Yanqing Olympic village which will host around 1,430 athletes and officials.

Wani is a part of the three-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics for which Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

The contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission and Ludar Chand Thakur as an alpine coach.

Technician Mr Puran Chand technician and team official Rop Chand Negi have been dropped from attending the Olympics.

Wani says both Singh and Khan have tested negative for the Covid.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani’s positive Covid result and said chef de mission Harjinder is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

“The manager of the Indian contingent Mr. Abbas Wani tested Covid positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr. Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test.

“The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction,” Batra said.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.

