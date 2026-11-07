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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / India’s only floating post office on Dal Lake extends working hours

India’s only floating post office on Dal Lake extends working hours

To stay operational from 9 am to 9 pm

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The move will enable locals and tourists to access postal services at more convenient times. Tribune Photo
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India’s only floating post office located on the Dal Lake has extend its working hours.

A statement said the Department of Posts has extended the working hours of the iconic Floating Post Office at Nehru Park on Dal Lake, Srinagar, and will remain operational from 9 am to 9 pm.

Officials said they took the initiative following the encouraging public response to the recent extension of working hours at Lal Chowk Head Post Office (9 am to 9 pm).

Chief Postmaster General, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Col Sagar Hanuman Singh, visited the floating post office alongwith other officials, reviewed the facilities, and interacted with customers, tourists and members of the public to understand their requirements.

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A statement said considering the considerable footfall at Nehru Park and the demand for postal services beyond regular office hours, the decision was taken to extend the working hours of the facility.

Col Singh said their key objective was to provide greater convenience to customers, tourists and locals. He reiterated the Department of Posts’ commitment to making postal services more accessible, customer-friendly and responsive to public needs.

Prateek, Director Postal Services, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, said the initiative reflected the department’s continued efforts to improve service delivery and provide greater flexibility in accessing postal facilities.

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He observed that the floating post office is not only an important postal facility but also a distinctive attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir. The extended hours will enable locals, tourists, houseboat operators and other visitors to access postal services at more convenient times, he said.

Adam Mohi U Din, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Srinagar Postal Division, said the department was also exploring the possibility of extending the working hours of more post offices in the region in the coming days.

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