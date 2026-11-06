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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / India’s only floating post office on Dal Lake extends working hours

India’s only floating post office on Dal Lake extends working hours

Facility at Nehru Park to remain operational from 9 am to 9 pm; move aimed at providing greater convenience to tourists, locals

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Updated At : 04:29 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Floating Post office in Srinagar
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India’s only floating post office, located on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, has decided to extend its working hours, according to officials.

The Department of Posts has extended the working hours of the iconic Floating Post Office at Nehru Park on Dal Lake, Srinagar. It will now remain operational from 9 am to 9 pm, a statement said.

Officials said the initiative follows the encouraging public response to the recent extension of working hours at the Lal Chowk Head Post Office, which is also functioning from 9 am to 9 pm.

Chief Postmaster General, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Col Sagar Hanuman Singh, visited the Floating Post Office along with other officers, reviewed the facilities and interacted with customers, tourists and members of the public to understand their requirements.

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Considering the considerable footfall at Nehru Park and the demand for postal services beyond regular office hours, the decision was taken to extend the facility’s working hours, the statement said.

Singh said the decision aims to provide greater convenience to customers, tourists and the local population. He reiterated the Department of Posts’ commitment to making postal services more accessible, customer-friendly and responsive to public needs.

Prateek, Director, Postal Services, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, said the initiative reflects the department’s continued efforts to improve service delivery and provide greater flexibility in accessing postal facilities.

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He observed that the Floating Post Office is not only an important postal facility but also a distinctive attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir. The extended hours will enable local residents, tourists, houseboat operators and other visitors to access postal services at more convenient times, he said.

Adam Mohi U Din, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Srinagar Postal Division, said the department is also exploring the possibility of extending the working hours of more post offices in the region in the coming days.

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