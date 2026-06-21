India’s soft power key to global unity: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

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Delivering the keynote address at the Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Culture J&K, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), National School of Drama, and Nava Nalanda Mahavihara University, Sinha highlighted the importance of reviving India’s intellectual and spiritual heritage.

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“Our goal is to revive our great inheritances of knowledge and spirituality, strengthen India’s civilisational traditions, and shape a future-oriented education that connects our youth to both the past and modern technology,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor noted that good governance fosters cultural dialogue, which together shapes the moral, cultural, and human character of society while guiding inclusive policymaking.

“Together, the scholars of Jammu Kashmir and Nalanda shaped one of the world’s oldest living civilisations. This heritage is our guiding light. The Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue is our opportunity to carry that light forward with wisdom, courage, and a new vision for Viksit Bharat,” he remarked.

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Sinha reiterated that India must harness its soft power to unify and inspire. “Centuries ago, India’s knowledge unified the globe. Today, we can be the bridge the world needs. The world is watching. Let us lead with confidence and compassion,” he said.

He further stressed that India’s youth have inherited a rich legacy of languages, beliefs, artistic traditions, philosophical schools, and diverse ways of life. “From Bihar to Jammu Kashmir, from the temples of Tamil Nadu to the monasteries of Ladakh, from the ghats of Kashi to the valleys of Kashmir, each region preserves its distinct cultural identity and rhythm of life. Our shared aim should be to weave these diversities into a harmonious unity that enriches the nation’s collective consciousness,” he added.

Reflecting on India’s knowledge traditions, Sinha recalled their roots in Bihar during Emperor Ashoka’s era in the third century BCE. He noted that Srinagar itself was established by Ashoka, underscoring the city’s historical significance.

“The Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue reminds us that the moment has come to renew this tradition as a modern, relevant intellectual project. Just as scholars in ancient times travelled from Nalanda to Jammu Kashmir carrying manuscripts, philosophies, and scientific ideas, we must revive open exchange and deep engagement of ideas,” the Lieutenant Governor said.