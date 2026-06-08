India’s true identity thrives on our borders, says L-G

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Nangali ‘Vibrant Village’ in Poonch. He interacted with residents and government officials, reviewed development works and addressed a public gathering.

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The Vibrant Villages Programme is a flagship initiative by the Centre designed to comprehensively develop select, underdeveloped villages along the country’s international borders.

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In his address, the Lieutenant Governor observed that border villages give outsiders our first glimpses. India’s true identity doesn’t just live in big cities, it thrives on our borders, serving as the proud gateways to our nation.

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“My resolve is unwavering. Our border villages deserve the exact same development and prosperity as our biggest towns and cities. I will not rest until every family on the border enjoys the same progress and opportunities as those in urban J&K UT.

“We have made significant strides in terms of development in Poonch’s border villages. Over the past six years, 20 per cent of families have risen above the poverty line. Infrastructure is being strengthened with 94 per cent road connectivity, 98 per cent telecom and 100 per cent healthcare coverage. With family incomes up 25 per cent and outmigration down 6 per cent, our mission is absolute saturation of every welfare scheme. No household will be left behind,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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“I will not rest until the youth in our border villages know their futures are bright and full of opportunity. The world must see India’s border villages not as the last hamlets, but as the beginning of a great dream. That is my mission. That is my promise,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Manoj Sinha said that border villages are the first glimpse of who we are. He emphasised that border villages should reflect the richness, dignity and appeal of India’s spirit. He said that every family in Poonch’s 133 border villages must feel the same pride, prosperity and hope that families in our larger cities feel.

“With renewed commitment, we will work tirelessly to make these border villages symbols of development and prosperity,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that he wants the youth of Nangali to dream as ambitiously as the youth of big cities.