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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IndiGo plane hits pole during parking process at Srinagar airport, no injuries

IndiGo plane hits pole during parking process at Srinagar airport, no injuries

Passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:58 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The airport authorities said IndiGo flight 6E 225, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, was being positioned at Bay Number 06 at 9.2 am when it came into contact with the VDGS pole. Representative Image/Reuters File
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An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar met with an incident at Srinagar International Airport on Friday morning after the aircraft hit a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being parked.

The airport authorities said IndiGo flight 6E 225, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, was being positioned at Bay Number 06 at 9.2 am when it came into contact with the VDGS pole during the parking process.

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Officials said all passengers and crew members are safe, “and no injuries have been reported.”

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“Passengers and crew were safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs,” the airport authorities said.

The details and circumstances leading to the incident will be “examined by the appropriate authorities as per the prescribed procedures,” the airport spokesperson said.

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“The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage,” the spokesman said.

Airport operations remained normal following the incident, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as scheduled, officials said.

“Srinagar Airport remains committed to ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations for all passengers and stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.

An IndiGo airlines spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 225, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar on September 4, 2026, came in contact with a parking stand pole during parking, after safely landing at Srinagar International Airport. All customers and crew are safe and have deplaned the aircraft. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed, and together we are investigating the matter. The aircraft has been grounded for necessary maintenance and will resume operations after securing required clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and staff is our topmost priority.”

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