Industrial estate at Seen, Thakran and Udhampur reserved for women entrepreneurs

Jammu, February 25
In order to give a fillip to women entrepreneurship, the Administrative Council today declared the industrial estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur, as a women industrial estate. The decision is meant to benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51% stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in the reserved industrial estate.
In another decision, the J&K administration, in an effort to give a boost to the real estate sector, has approved 50% remission on stamp duty rates for the first-time purchasers.
The council’s decision, which will remain in force for two years, will benefit those buying houses for the first time.
Lieutenant Governor’s advisors Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and L-G’s Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.
The administration has also approved setting up of infrastructure for women battalions in Sopore, Baramulla and Pargalta, Jammu, an official spokesman said. The project will entail Rs 50 crore cost at each battalion.
