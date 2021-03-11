Industrial park inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said Kathua, because of its resource richness with diversity as well as its geographical location, was destined to be North India’s startup destination.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating North India’s first industrial biotech park at Ghatti in Kathua, he said, “This is a historic day for Kathua as its name is now listed among select 10 cities of the country and those developed regions of India where biotech parks have been established, attracting innovations and research not only from the country but from across the world.”