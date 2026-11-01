DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Industries, Northern Railway join hands in J&K to cut logistics costs

Industries, Northern Railway join hands in J&K to cut logistics costs

Discuss integrating future cargo terminals, dedicated industrial sidings and paperless digital tracking systems

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement
With a view to establishing an efficient, cost-effective and integrated supply chain system in Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu, and the Jammu Division of Northern Railway held a high-level coordination meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by government officials, railway policymakers, industrialists and logistics operators, who discussed a collaborative framework to modernise the region's logistics infrastructure.

Advertisement

An official spokesperson said the primary objective of the meeting was to establish long-term coordination among local manufacturing units, the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Indian Railways.

Advertisement

"The partnership aims to achieve the time-bound targets set under the National Logistics Policy (NLP). Discussions focused on reviewing existing freight systems, exploring a shift towards rail-based transportation and developing an effective multi-modal connectivity network to substantially reduce transit time and overall logistics costs for businesses in the region," the spokesperson said.

The Indian Railways was represented by Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, while Dr Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, led the department's delegation.

Advertisement

Both officers interacted with representatives of the industrial sector, addressed their immediate operational concerns and discussed a roadmap for future infrastructure expansion.

General Managers of the District Industries Centres of Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu also participated in the meeting.

The concerns and priorities of the industrial sector were highlighted by Tarun Singla, president of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), along with other business representatives and logistics operators.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on the existing and proposed freight-handling capacities of the Railways.

As part of the proposed strategy, both departments discussed integrating future cargo terminals, dedicated industrial sidings and paperless digital tracking systems with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring seamless last-mile connectivity for manufacturing hubs across the region, improving freight movement and enhancing the competitiveness of local industries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts