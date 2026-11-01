Industries, Northern Railway join hands in J&K to cut logistics costs

The meeting was attended by government officials, railway policymakers, industrialists and logistics operators, who discussed a collaborative framework to modernise the region's logistics infrastructure.

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An official spokesperson said the primary objective of the meeting was to establish long-term coordination among local manufacturing units, the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Indian Railways.

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"The partnership aims to achieve the time-bound targets set under the National Logistics Policy (NLP). Discussions focused on reviewing existing freight systems, exploring a shift towards rail-based transportation and developing an effective multi-modal connectivity network to substantially reduce transit time and overall logistics costs for businesses in the region," the spokesperson said.

The Indian Railways was represented by Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, while Dr Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, led the department's delegation.

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Both officers interacted with representatives of the industrial sector, addressed their immediate operational concerns and discussed a roadmap for future infrastructure expansion.

General Managers of the District Industries Centres of Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu also participated in the meeting.

The concerns and priorities of the industrial sector were highlighted by Tarun Singla, president of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), along with other business representatives and logistics operators.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made on the existing and proposed freight-handling capacities of the Railways.

As part of the proposed strategy, both departments discussed integrating future cargo terminals, dedicated industrial sidings and paperless digital tracking systems with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring seamless last-mile connectivity for manufacturing hubs across the region, improving freight movement and enhancing the competitiveness of local industries.