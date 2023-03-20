Infant abducted from health centre, traced

Jammu, March 19
A baby was reunited with its family within hours after being abducted from a public health centre in Poonch district, the police said on Sunday. Abdul Hamid Gujjar, a resident of Shindhra village in Haveli, said a woman, who introduced herself as a nurse at the public health centre in Lassana, convinced him to bring his 25-day-old baby to the health centre for getting financial aid.
There a burqa-clad woman deceived him and fled with the infant after engaging him in paperwork. After receiving the complaint, the Surankote police conducted raids at different locations and recovered the baby from two women in the Ramkund area of Mankote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh