Infant abducted from health centre, traced

PTI

Jammu, March 19

A baby was reunited with its family within hours after being abducted from a public health centre in Poonch district, the police said on Sunday. Abdul Hamid Gujjar, a resident of Shindhra village in Haveli, said a woman, who introduced herself as a nurse at the public health centre in Lassana, convinced him to bring his 25-day-old baby to the health centre for getting financial aid.

There a burqa-clad woman deceived him and fled with the infant after engaging him in paperwork. After receiving the complaint, the Surankote police conducted raids at different locations and recovered the baby from two women in the Ramkund area of Mankote.