Infant, woman killed in car accident in J-K's Ramban, 7 injured

Jammu, May 22

A 10-month-old child was among the two people killed while seven others sustained injuries after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

They were plying from Sanasar in Ramban to Kastigarh village in Doda district. The driver of the private car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve in Batote-Kud area in the evening, resulting in the accident, they said.

The officials identified the deceased as Sara Begum (51) and the child Ayat. They died on the spot. Of the seven injured, the condition of a four-year-old boy and four women was critical, they added.

"All the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment," an official said.