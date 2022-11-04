Infiltration attempt in Poonch, 3 ultras killed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 3

Three terrorist were killed by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district while trying to sneak into this side of the border on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning when troops of the Durga Battalion detected a movement by a group of militants and opened fire at them. Arms and ammunition were found near the body of one of the slain terrorists.

According to officials, the bodies of two others, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Army’s PRO in Jammu, informed that at around 10 am, the soldiers observed a suspicious movement of some individuals along the LoC in Poonch sector. “The troops challenged the infiltrators following which the terrorists fired at them,” he said.

An encounter ensued after which the jawans killed the three terrorists. Two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and other war-like stores were found near one of the bodies.

The villagers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir carried back the bodies of the other two terrorists, officials said, adding that the operation continues and a search of the area is underway.

The Army has already been on high alert these days as intelligence inputs have suggests that several terrorists are ready at the launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to infiltrate. The reports further suggest that the intrusion bids may see a spurt as harsh winter is approaching when higher reaches will be covered by snow.

