Infiltration bid foiled, 2 ultras killed in Poonch

Jammu, September 6
Two days after a terrorist was neutralised in Reasi district, the Army foiled an infiltration bid from across Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and killed two terrorists.
An official spokesperson of the Army said, “Two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC coming into this side of the border on the night of September 5 and 6 in Mandi sector of Poonch. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police immediately to intercept the terrorists.” In the ensuing gunfire, which continued till Wednesday morning, both terrorists were eliminated, the Defence PRO said.
