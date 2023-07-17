2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, July 17
Two terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
The infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said, adding the search operation is still under way.
“Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,” the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.
The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. PTI
