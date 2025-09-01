DT
PT
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Troops guarding the border notice a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 09:44 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Army on Monday scuttled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, officials said.

Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said.

The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the early hours of the day.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.

The whole area has been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is under way, officials said.

