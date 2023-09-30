Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Kupwara, two militants killed: Police

Srinagar, September 30
Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.
The infiltration attempt took place in Kumkadi area of Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.
"Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far," Kupwara Police said in a post on X.
The operation is still under way, the police said.
So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.
