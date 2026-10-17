An infiltration bid was foiled in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district along the Line of Control, official said on Saturday.

Sources said that an encounter took place in Jamgund forest area in Keran of Kupwara district around 3.30 am on Saturday.

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A senior official said that search operation is under way in the area, following the exchange of fire between the infiltrators and the security forces.

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It is not clear yet how many infiltrators were present in the area.