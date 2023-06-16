Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, arms seized

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 15

A major infiltration bid was foiled in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on the night intervening June 14 and 15. Arms, medicines and highly sophisticated communication devices have been seized near the Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said on Thursday.

An AK-74 rifle, nine magazines, 468 bullets including steel-coated rounds, two pistols, four pistol magazines, 60 rounds, six grenades, two daggers, a shovel and a wire cutter have been seized.

What has alarmed the Military Intelligence is the seizure of Garmin Etrex 22X, a handheld GPS device, suggesting terrorists would not have taken local help as the device can easily lead the users from forest areas to their destinations.

Besides, a Thauraya solar charger, used to charge satellite phones and other devices, a smart phone, a power bank, batteries and a few medicines have also been seized.

Sources in the Military Intelligence informed that the soldiers along the LoC fence witnessed suspicious movement at around 10 pm on Wednesday. Later, a terrorist was observed approaching the fence. “He was challenged and fired upon. The terrorist was hit, but escaped to a nearby forest taking advantage of darkness. The area was cordoned off to prevent infiltration,” the sources said.

The infiltration bid was made ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage which is set to commence on July 1 and the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to secure the route.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of security forces and intelligence agencies took place in Ramban to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.