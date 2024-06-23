Infiltration bid foiled in Uri

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

An infiltration bid was foiled close to the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district on Saturday, the Army said. The bid was foiled in the Gohalan area in the wee hours when the Army deployed along the LoC noticed the movement of suspected infiltrators.

The Army said the operation to flush out militants was still underway. “Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti-infiltration operation was launched in the Uri sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and operations are in progress,” Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

There is no report of any casualties in the operation so far. The infiltration bid was foiled at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a spurt in gun battles. Three days ago, two suspected Pakistani militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in Hadipora area of Baramulla district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar