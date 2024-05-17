Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists gunned down along LoC in Kupwara

ANI

Kupwara, May 16

Two terrorists were gunned down as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara on Thursday. A search operation was underway in the area at the time of filing this report.

“On specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police in Amrohi, Tangdhar and Kupwara on May 15,” read a post on the X handle of Chinar Corps. During the subsequent search operation, two pistols, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered, the post added.

Earlier, on May 9, the Army concluded “Operation Redwani Payeen”, eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours. The operation was launched in the wake of the ambush of an IAF vehicle, resulting in the death of a senior Air Force officer.

“A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem,” the Chinar Corps posted on X.

