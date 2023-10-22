Infiltration down, terror recruitment poor: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

PTI

Zewan, October 21

Infiltration has been controlled to a large extent and recruitment of local youths into militant ranks reduced, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Police Commemoration Day function here, he also vowed to end the remnants of terrorism. The DGP said, “As many as 1,605 police personnel have laid down their lives since the eruption of terrorism (in J&K). I pay my tributes to them. I also pay tributes to personnel of other security forces who have laid down their lives. Eight policemen sacrificed their lives this year.”

Nation indebted to martyrs: L-G Manoj Sinha

The nation will always be indebted to the courage of cops who laid down their lives, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

On Police Commemoration Day, the L-G paid tributes to the martyrs at a memorial in the Armed Police Complex, Zewan.

“Their sacrifices have paid off and we have won this war on terror, and we vow to end the remnants of terror,” Singh said.

According to the DGP, the youth of J&K had understood the ploys of the enemy and wanted to live in peace. Referring to the decline in the recruitment of local youths into militant ranks, Singh said while 110 youths joined militancy last year, this year, so far, only 10 joined. Six of the 10 have been killed, he added.

“We appeal to the remaining four to lay down their arms. Doors for their return have not been closed. We do not want to take your lives. The time has come to stand with peace,” the DGP said.

He said security men had been able to largely control infiltration along the border and the Line of Control.