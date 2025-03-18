Influencer Orry, 7 others booked for ‘drinking liquor’ at Katra

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others have been booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, police said on Monday.

Orry had recently visited the holy shrine and uploaded a video that reportedly showed alcohol in a hotel room.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the eight accused were booked for "violating the law of the land" and that a team had been formed to apprehend them for "hurting the sentiments of the people."

According to the police, a complaint was received at Katra police station on March 15, stating that some guests staying at a hotel were found consuming alcohol on the premises, in violation of local regulations. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the eight accused.

Notably, the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food are strictly prohibited in Katra due to its religious significance.

Those booked include Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.

According to the complaint, the accused consumed alcohol inside the hotel despite being informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were not allowed on the premises due to the site's proximity to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Police emphasised that they are adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any act that could offend religious sentiments. A special team has been tasked with tracking down the accused, who, they said, violated the law and disrespected the faith of millions.

“There is no place for those who do not follow the law and attempt to disturb peace through any means, especially through drugs or alcohol. Such acts will be dealt with an iron hand,” the police statement read.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned Orry and his associates, expressing confidence that the police would take appropriate action against them.

PDP leader Mohit Bhan also criticised the incident in a post on X, stating, “Vaishno Devi, a revered pilgrimage site, is not a party destination.” Describing the consumption of alcohol in Katra as a direct insult to Hindu faith, Bhan urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take strict action against the hotel involved.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi MLA Baldev Sharma also denounced the act, stating, “This is a condemnable act and will not be tolerated. The police should strengthen security measures to ensure that no one is able to bring alcohol into the holy town.”