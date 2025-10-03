DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Injured in Leh firing, Doda contractor says he was not involved in agitation

Injured in Leh firing, Doda contractor says he was not involved in agitation

Claimed he was merely returning home for lunch when he was shot

Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Leh, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Smoke rises from buildings during protests in Leh on September 24. AP/PTI
A civil contractor from Doda district, who was injured in last week’s firing incident in Leh, has alleged that he was shot without any warning by CRPF personnel, despite having no involvement in the ongoing protest.

The firing occurred during a violent turn in the hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, which saw widespread clashes. Protesters, mainly youth, torched the BJP office, the Leh Hill Council building, and several vehicles. Security forces opened fire to control the situation, leaving four people dead and nearly 100 injured.

Among those injured was Mohammed Amir, a contractor working in Leh on a wall construction project. Speaking to The Tribune, Amir recounted the events of September 24, claiming he was merely returning home for lunch when he was shot.

“There was a protest going on in the area. I was in my car, heading home. When I reached the protest zone, the police stopped me and advised I park my car and proceed on foot,” Amir said.

Amir alleges that CRPF personnel deployed in the area opened fire on him without provocation. “I have absolutely no connection with the protest. I was just trying to get home. Despite explaining this to the security personnel and showing that I only had a car key in my hand, they still fired at me,” he said from a hospital bed, where he is now receiving specialized treatment in the Kashmir Valley.

He called for justice and demanded that those responsible for firing at him be held accountable. “They can check the CCTV footage. I am totally innocent. I don’t know why I was targeted,” he said.

Back in Leh, many injured protesters continue to receive treatment, including one individual who has been shifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. Others remain admitted at Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital.

A local patient admitted there said an independent investigation is needed to determine why excessive force was used.

Security forces, particularly the CRPF, have come under intense scrutiny over their handling of the situation. Chering Dorjay Lakruk, co-chairman of the Apex Body (a coalition of Leh-based civil groups), has also alleged that CRPF personnel fired without any warning, claiming that evidence exists to support the claim.

When asked about the allegations of indiscriminate firing, CRPF Additional Director General (JK-Zone) Rajesh Yadav declined to comment and advised this reporter to approach Ladakh Police for further details.

