CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in J-K, Delhi in insurance 'scam' case

New Delhi, May 17
The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of the then aide of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and eight other locations in Delhi and the Union Territory in the alleged insurance scam case, officials said.
They said the CBI teams started a search operation early in the morning at the residence of the former aide of the ex-governor and other locations.
The agency move comes within a month of questioning of Malik on April 28.
Earlier, his statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya.
