Integrated command centre powers multi-layered security in Jammu

Security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra have witnessed a major technological transformation, with a state-of-the-art integrated command and control centre serving as the nerve centre of an advanced, multi-tier surveillance network to ensure seamless coordination and real-time monitoring, officials said.

Advertisement

The command centre for Jammu city was officially inaugurated in March 2023 under the Smart Cities Mission to act as the nerve centre for intelligent traffic management and civic operations. It integrates hundreds of CCTV and PTZ cameras across the city to monitor traffic violations and enhance public safety.

Advertisement

Officials said the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) will be playing a central role in ensuring the smooth, safe and efficient management of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, by bringing multiple departments together under one roof.

Advertisement

The facility enables security agencies to monitor Yatra routes, base camps and other key installations in real time through the extensive CCTV and advanced surveillance network, allowing continuous monitoring of movement and helping security personnel respond swiftly to any suspicious activity, they said.

Chief Information Security Officer, ICCC, Ankush Kapoor, said J&K police, Traffic Police and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) are working in coordination through the facility to provide real-time monitoring and rapid response.

Advertisement

He said the city police continuously monitors more than 610 CCTV cameras to keep an eye on any suspicious movement. The traffic police is ensuring smooth movement of vehicles while the JMC is assigned to address civic issues such as sanitation, sewage, accommodation-related assistance, parking, transportation and other essential public services. Pilgrims and citizens can seek assistance through the JMC toll-free number or helpline, he said.

The official said the ICCC serves as a single coordination platform, allowing all departments concerned to work together seamlessly.

“Instead of approaching multiple offices separately, information is shared instantly, enabling faster decision-making and coordinated responses during the yatra,” Kapoor said.

With advanced technology, inter-departmental coordination, and round-the-clock surveillance, he said the Centre is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring a safe, secure and well-managed Amarnath Yatra for pilgrims and residents alike.