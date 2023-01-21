Intel teams in Rajouri to probe recovery of IED

Jammu, January 20
Security agencies have launched a probe into the recovery of an IED in Rajouri town early this week and issued an advisory to the general public asking them to remain vigilant.
Official sources said teams of different intelligence agencies visited the site in Kheora area of Rajouri town. An investigation into the matter has started and different aspects are being looked into, they said.
