Authorities on Saturday issued advisories amid a weather forecast of intense rainfall with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days.

Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban and Kishtwar have separately issued advisories as a precautionary measure, asking people to avoid venturing near nallahs, riverbanks, flood-prone, or waterlogged areas, keep emergency supplies ready and stay updated with official weather advisories.

People have been asked to remain vigilant and prioritise personal and community safety at all times, evade unnecessary travel, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Residents in vulnerable areas should identify safer locations and move in consultation with local authorities, stay away from landslide-prone zones, fast-flowing streams and unstable slopes, an official spokesperson said.

The advisories were released in view of the prevailing weather conditions and rainfall alert issued by the Srinagar centre of the Indian Meteorological department, predicting intense rainfall with the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and mudslides across Jammu and Kashmir, from August 23 to 27.

The spokesperson said all government departments have been directed to remain on high alert.

Ensure that the field staff remain stationed at their respective headquarters and be prepared to provide immediate assistance, he said, adding all tehsildars have been instructed to report immediately any loss of life or property due to prevailing weather conditions to the office of deputy commissioner without delay.

For any exigency, the general public was asked to contact the Police Control Room, district control Rooms and emergency response support system (ERSS).