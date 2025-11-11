DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intense vehicle checks underway in Kashmir Valley after Red Fort blast

Intense vehicle checks underway in Kashmir Valley after Red Fort blast

Temporary checkpoints were established at strategic locations to monitor the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:02 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel check a vehicle near the Navyug tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. PTI
Advertisement

A day after a car blast in Delhi, police on Tuesday launched extensive vehicle checking across the Valley.

Advertisement

Checks were carried out on national highways and other important arterial roads in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts of the valley, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Temporary checkpoints were established at strategic locations to monitor the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles, he said.

Advertisement

Several vehicles were seized for lack of valid documents during the checks, the spokesperson said.

Twelve people were killed in a blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts