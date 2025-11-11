Intense vehicle checks underway in Kashmir Valley after Red Fort blast

A day after a car blast in Delhi, police on Tuesday launched extensive vehicle checking across the Valley.

Checks were carried out on national highways and other important arterial roads in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts of the valley, a police spokesperson said.

Temporary checkpoints were established at strategic locations to monitor the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles, he said.

Several vehicles were seized for lack of valid documents during the checks, the spokesperson said.

Twelve people were killed in a blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening.