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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise emerging security threats: JK LG to officials

Intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise emerging security threats: JK LG to officials

The security review meeting was held a day after a lone terrorist shot dead a policeman, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, at Lal Chowk in Anantnag district

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on July 23, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha speaks during a high-level security review meeting with senior officials to review the security situation and arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, in Srinagar. Image credits/@manojsinha_/X via PTI Photo
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A day after a terrorist shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the officials to intensify anti-terror operations to neutralise emerging security threats in the Union Territory.

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Sinha gave these directions during a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the Army, JK Police, civil administration, CAPFs and key security agencies.

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An official spokesperson after the meeting said, “The LG directed officials to remain highly vigilant, step up intelligence-led anti-terror operations and proactively neutralise emerging security threats.”

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The security review meeting was held a day after a lone terrorist shot dead a policeman, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, at Lal Chowk in Anantnag district.

The meeting was attended by GOC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

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Reviewing logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in light of the recent inclement weather and heavy rainfall across the region, Sinha instructed all departments to maintain seamless coordination and ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of all pilgrims of Baba Barfani.

He directed a department-wise review of all amenities, including rigorous audits of fire and emergency services, power grids and water supply infrastructure.

More than 3,91,000 pilgrims have performed darshan at the holy cave in the first 20 days.

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended since July 19 due to inclement weather across Jammu and Kashmir and its resumption is strictly contingent upon weather conditions, he said.

In view of recent heavy rains, Sinha directed the strengthening of flood protection measures and immediate clearance of debris from all nullahs along the pilgrimage tracks.

He emphasised the need for continuous operational readiness, focusing on round-the-clock disaster response preparedness, ensuring clean tracks and well-maintained sanitation facilities and adequate reserves of rations, LPG, kerosene and emergency medical supplies.

Sinha instructed officials to strictly prohibit unregistered service providers along the route and to enforce a mandatory 100 per cent prepaid service system.

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