Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intensify counter-insurgency ops across Kashmir to neutralise terrorists, support networks: CRPF DG

Intensify counter-insurgency ops across Kashmir to neutralise terrorists, support networks: CRPF DG

Chairs an operational and security review meeting at CRPF Group Centre in Srinagar

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A security personnel stands guard next to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Kulgam district. PTI
Advertisement
CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh on Saturday directed the force to intensify counter-insurgency operations across Kashmir, strengthen the security grid, and maintain heightened operational readiness to neutralise terrorists and their support networks.

Singh chaired an operational and security review meeting at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre here, officials said.

The meeting comes three days after an attack on a CRPF post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which three personnel were injured.

The conference was attended by Special DG (Operations) Vitul Kumar, Special DG, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar, IG (Operations), Kashmir Sector, Vineet Brijlal, IG, Srinagar Sector, Pawan Kumar Sharma, other senior officers of CRPF and ground commanders of Valley-based units of the force.

Advertisement

During the conference, the DG instructed senior officers to intensify counter-insurgency operations across the Valley, strengthen the security grid, enhance real-time coordination between security forces and maintain heightened operational readiness to neutralise terrorist elements and their support networks, officials said.

Discussion focused on the way forward for sustained and intensified counter-insurgency operations in the region, they added.

The DG also felicitated the troops involved in the twin successful operations 'Ops Ashdhar' and 'Ops Korag' conducted in Budgam during September 2026, in which two foreign-origin Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed.

Advertisement

Singh appreciated the professionalism and courage of the troops under challenging terrain conditions and their operational excellence that led to significant successes in counter-insurgency operations in central Kashmir.

He emphasised that such intelligence-based operations have strengthened the security framework in the region and reinforced the force's commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts