Intensify fight against drugs in Ladakh: DGP to officers

Director General of Police (DGP), Ladakh, Anand Jain has directed officers to intensify the fight against drug abuse in the Union Territory.

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Reviewing the law and order and crime situation, the DGP stressed the need for professional and scientific investigation of narcotics cases.

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“The DGP instructed investigating officers to conduct thorough and in-depth investigations into all NDPS cases by establishing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle the entire narcotics network, identify supply chains, key peddlers and others involved in the illicit trade, besides considering the booking of notorious offenders under the PITNDPS Act,” an official spokesperson said.

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Jain chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by senior officers, including all District Superintendents of Police, SP Traffic, SP Security, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and cyber cell officers.

During the meeting, the Superintendents of Police presented detailed reports on the overall policing scenario in their respective districts, public services being rendered by the police and the prevailing crime situation, with particular focus on cases related to narcotics, cybercrime, theft and road accidents.

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The DGP also reviewed the status of cybercrime investigations and emphasised the timely disposal of complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). He directed officers to strengthen cyber investigation capabilities, ensure prompt action on complaints, maximise recovery of defrauded money for victims, improve coordination with stakeholders and enhance public awareness to tackle the growing challenge of cyber-enabled crimes. SSPs were instructed to personally monitor cyber complaints and ensure their time-bound disposal.

Road safety and accident prevention also came up for discussion. The DGP emphasised accident hotspot analysis, sustained enforcement of traffic regulations, especially against overspeeding on the National Highway, enhanced public awareness campaigns, tourist awareness in ecologically fragile regions and coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to reduce accidents.

The progress of pending investigations relating to NDPS and cybercrime cases was reviewed in detail, with directions for expeditious and quality investigation, timely completion of pending cases and periodic review by Police Headquarters.

The meeting also reviewed the manpower position in Ladakh Police, the ongoing recruitment process for Sub-Inspectors, recruitment of SPOs in the newly created districts and preparations for the forthcoming constable recruitment. Capacity building of personnel in the investigation of NDPS, cybercrime and accident cases was also highlighted.

The DGP directed that a comprehensive manpower audit be undertaken across the organisation, beginning from the office of the DGP and senior officers, to ensure rational deployment of personnel. He emphasised that optimum utilisation of available manpower is essential for strengthening police stations and police posts, which remain the backbone of policing and public service delivery.