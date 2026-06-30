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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Inter-district drug smuggler held with heroin worth Rs 20 crore in Anantnag

Inter-district drug smuggler held with heroin worth Rs 20 crore in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police recover 2.6 kg contraband from car and suspect during routine naka checking; case registered under NDPS Act

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:12 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an alleged drug peddler in Anantnag district and recovered heroin valued at Rs 20 crore in the black market, officials said on Tuesday.

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“Anantnag Police has arrested an inter-district drug smuggler and seized 2.613 kg of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 20 crore,” a police spokesman said.

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The recovery was made during a routine check at Halmulla, where police intercepted a car for inspection.

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“During the search, four packets containing heroin (brown sugar) were found,” the spokesman said.

The car driver was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmad Moghal, a resident of Tangdhar in Kupwara district.

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“Police launched a probe after filing a case under the NDPS Act. A search of Ishtiyak led to the recovery of another packet containing heroin, taking the total seizure to 2.613 kg. The accused has been placed under arrest,” the spokesman said.

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