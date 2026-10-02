Inter-state pharma drug network busted, 8 held

In a major crackdown against organised drug trafficking, the Srinagar police, during an investigation, have unearthed a structured narcotics network involved in the procurement, transportation, storage, distribution and financing of banned pharmaceutical drugs, with linkages extending beyond J&K.

Eight accused were arrested by the police, including Mohammad Waseem Zargar, Inam Ahmad Zargar, Sahib Ahmad Ganie, Ansar Hussain Bhat, Peer Shakoor, Haroon Tariq Pandit, Aquib Saleem and Haris Hameed Malla.

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One of the accused, Haris Hameed Malla, was traced through technical surveillance and apprehended by the police from Bengaluru, Karnataka. Investigation into the individual roles and linkages of the accused is continuing.

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The police have seized 2,19,425 tablets/capsules of pharmaceutical drugs, 3.830 kg codeine-containing liquid, including container, approximately 40 gm of heroin-like substance, approximately Rs 85.75 lakh cash, 108 gold coins, gold biscuits and other gold ornaments, two Rolex watches, one pistol (.32-inch) with two empty magazines, one dagger and two vehicles, among other items.

The police said that, as part of the financial investigation, two bank lockers maintained in the name of accused Mohammad Waseem Zargar at Axis Bank, Bemina, were searched pursuant to requisite court orders.

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The searches resulted in recovery of approximately Rs 65 lakh in cash, besides gold coins, biscuits and other gold articles. The approximate value of the locker recovery has been assessed at around Rs 2.2 crore.

Further, multiple bank accounts connected with the accused and other persons under investigation have been identified and frozen/seized in accordance with law. Approximately Rs 1.07 crore has so far been identified and frozen.

One residential house and two vehicles have been attached under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The source of funds, transaction trail and associated financial linkages are under detailed examination.

The police informed that backward investigation into the source of the pharmaceutical drugs led Srinagar police teams to Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ambala.

Pharmaceutical establishments and transport agencies were examined, and relevant invoices, bills, goods receipts and other documents were obtained. Discrepancies relating to drug licences, purchaser particulars, invoices, payment details and functioning of certain establishments are being investigated in coordination with the regulatory authorities concerned.