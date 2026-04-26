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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intermittent rain brings relief from heatwave in Kashmir Valley

Intermittent rain brings relief from heatwave in Kashmir Valley

Meteorological Department forecast another spell of wet weather early next week

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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A man beats the heat on a hot summer day in Jammu on Saturday. PTI
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Intermittent rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Saturday, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions, even as the Meteorological Department forecast another spell of wet weather early next week, officials said.

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Overnight, the plains of Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar, experienced continuous rain that persisted until late morning on Saturday. There were also reports of light snowfall in Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir valley to Ladakh.

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As the weather improved in the afternoon, the rain brought down temperatures, alleviating the heatwave that had been prevalent in the Valley over the past few days.

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Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was over six degrees higher than the seasonal norm. The minimum temperature was also nearly five degrees above average.

In general, temperatures at most locations in Kashmir were over six degrees above normal on Friday.

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However, following the rainfall and overcast conditions on Saturday, the temperature dropped to 21.2 degrees Celsius—approximately seven degrees lower than the previous day and nearly one degree below the seasonal average, officials noted.

All weather stations in the Valley reported below-normal day temperatures on Saturday.

The MeT office said that while the weather is expected to be generally dry on Sunday, there is a chance of light rain, thunder showers, and gusty winds in scattered areas from Monday onwards.

A brief spell of light rain and thunder is likely at a few locations on April 29-30 in the late afternoon.

Jammu sizzles at 39.5° C, advisory issued

Jammu, April 25

Jammu sweltered on Saturday as heatwave conditions gripped the plains, with the city recording a high of 39.5° Celsius — 5.1 notches above normal, officials said. The minimum temperature in the city also remained above average at 22.8° Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, also witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures, recording a maximum of 36° Celsius, 6.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 23° Celsius, 5.4 degrees above normal.

The persistent rise in both day and night temperatures has led to uncomfortable conditions, particularly during afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Department predicted that hot and dry weather with isolated heatwave conditions is likely to continue over the plains of Jammu division for the next four days.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and stay hydrated amid the prevailing sweltering conditions.

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