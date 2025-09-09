DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intruder arrested along border, BSF to lodge protest with Pak

Intruder arrested along border, BSF to lodge protest with Pak

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Pak intruder Siraj Khan arrested along the IB in RS Pura sector. PTI
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector here and a protest is being lodged with the neighbouring country over the incident, the Border Security Force said on Monday. The incident took place at the Octroi outpost.

The intruder, Siraj Khan from village 27-Chak in Bhalwal tehsil of Punjab province in Pakistan, was seen crossing the border and aggressively approaching the border fence in Suchetgarh tehsil at 9.10 pm on Sunday, the BSF said in a statement issued here.

The intruder was warned by the alert troops but he paid no heed. Sensing a threat, the troops fired at him and later took him into custody, it said.

According to the BSF, two Pakistani currency notes of Rs 20 and 10 were recovered from the possession of the intruder, who has been handed over to police. “A protest is being lodged with the (Pakistani) counterparts,” the BSF said.

The force has intensified vigil all along the IB in the Jammu frontier following damage to border fencing and posts at various places due to the recent flash floods.

