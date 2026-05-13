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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intruder killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Intruder killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Was trying to enter the Indian side from Pakistan

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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The encounter took place in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. FILE
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The Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, killing a terrorist who was trying to enter the Indian side from Pakistan.

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The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch around 4 pm, when troops deployed in the area detected suspicious movement inside Indian territory.

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“Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected nearly 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today,” an Army spokesperson said.

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He said troops of the White Knight Corps responded swiftly and successfully foiled the infiltration attempt, ensuring that there was no breach along the LoC.

“One intruder has been neutralised. Own troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector,” the spokesperson added.

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According to sources, multiple groups of terrorists are stationed at launchpads near the LoC and are awaiting attempts to infiltrate into the Indian side. Intelligence agencies have already alerted security forces, including the Army, to maintain heightened surveillance along the border.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General PK Mishra, on Monday visited operational areas in Surankote of Poonch district to review the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Officials said the GOC was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, intelligence framework, and inter-agency coordination aimed at ensuring effective domination in the hinterland.

“Interacting with troops, the GOC commended their high morale, combat readiness and unwavering commitment towards maintaining peace and stability,” an official said.

Security forces had already been placed on high alert in Rajouri and Poonch districts during the recent first anniversary observance of Operation Sindoor.

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