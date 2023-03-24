Intruder killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Karnah

PTI

Srinagar, March 24

An intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in Karnah area in the morning, the officials said.

The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, an infiltrator was killed, they added.

An AK rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the scene, the officials said.