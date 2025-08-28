Intrusion attempt foiled in north Kashmir’s Gurez, 2 terrorists killed
Two terrorists were killed after security forces launched an operation in north Kashmir’s Gurez following inputs that an infiltration attempt was likely to take place in the area.
Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said based on intelligence provided by the Jammu Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police in Gurez sector of Bandipora district.
“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Army wrote on X.
The operation is in progress, it said.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now