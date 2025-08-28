DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Intrusion attempt foiled in north Kashmir’s Gurez, 2 terrorists killed

Intrusion attempt foiled in north Kashmir’s Gurez, 2 terrorists killed

Gunfight erupted in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:34 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

Two terrorists were killed after security forces launched an operation in north Kashmir’s Gurez following inputs that an infiltration attempt was likely to take place in the area.

Advertisement

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said based on intelligence provided by the Jammu Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police in Gurez sector of Bandipora district.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Army wrote on X.

Advertisement

The operation is in progress, it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts