Intrusion bid in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3

Two militants were killed in a gunfight as security forces foiled an infiltration bid at Pichnad in Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Troops on alert Based on intelligence inputs of probable infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the LoC towards Machil sector, troops were put on high alert. Extensive search of the area is under progress. Col Emron Musavi, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson

Based on intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the LoC towards Machil sector, troops were put on high alert on Monday, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Emron Musavi said.

“A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid comprising ambush parties, including those of the Army and the J&K Police, was put in place in the rugged and extremely difficult area. The security personnel braved inclement weather and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights,” the spokesperson said.

Around 8.30 am today, the terrorists were sighted by the troops having infiltrated into the Indian side of the LoC. The militants were chased, triggering a gunfight in which two of them were killed, said Colonel Musavi. The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK-series rifles, magazines and a huge quantity of arms, the spokesperson said.

“Extensive search of the area is under progress. The identity of the terrorists and their affiliated group is being ascertained,” Musavi said.