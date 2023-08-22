 Intrusion bid in Poonch, two ultras gunned down : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Intrusion bid in Poonch, two ultras gunned down

Intrusion bid in Poonch, two ultras gunned down

Intrusion bid in Poonch, two ultras gunned down

Army men shot dead two terrorists from Pakistan during an infiltration bid in Balakote sector of Poonch district early on Monday morning.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 21

Army men shot dead two terrorists from Pakistan during an infiltration bid in Balakote sector of Poonch district early on Monday morning. An AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and Pakistan-made medicines were recovered during a search operation.

Took cover of fog

  • The terrorists tried to infiltrate when there was poor visibility due to dense fog and inclement weather.
  • Injured by gunfire, the terrorists turned away but later succumbed, said the Army.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO, Defence, said intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and the police suggested that the terrorists had been waiting to cross the LoC from Balakote sector. “Based on these inputs, our surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were placed at suitable location,” he said.

On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected trying to cross the LoC during inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector.

As the terrorists approached the ambush sites set up by the Army, they were challenged and also fired upon. This forced the terrorists to flee. “However, effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and a search operation was started in the afternoon after the improvement of the weather and the visibility,” said Lt Col Bartwal.

“During the search, blood trails leading towards the LoC were detected. As per intelligence inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured but still managed to return across the LoC. They later succumbed to their injuries,” the PRO informed.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Poonch

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

3
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

4
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

5
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

6
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over ‘detention’ of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

7
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

8
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

9
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

10
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

One dead as police, farmers clash

One dead as police, farmers clash

Protesters were seeking release of flood relief

Depsang on table, India, China hold third meet in 4 days

Depsang on table, India, China hold third meet in 4 days

India has objections over PLA blocking patrols


Cities

View All

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk