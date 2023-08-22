Intrusion bid in Poonch, two ultras gunned down

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 21

Army men shot dead two terrorists from Pakistan during an infiltration bid in Balakote sector of Poonch district early on Monday morning. An AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and Pakistan-made medicines were recovered during a search operation.

Took cover of fog The terrorists tried to infiltrate when there was poor visibility due to dense fog and inclement weather.

Injured by gunfire, the terrorists turned away but later succumbed, said the Army.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO, Defence, said intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and the police suggested that the terrorists had been waiting to cross the LoC from Balakote sector. “Based on these inputs, our surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were placed at suitable location,” he said.

On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected trying to cross the LoC during inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector.

As the terrorists approached the ambush sites set up by the Army, they were challenged and also fired upon. This forced the terrorists to flee. “However, effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and a search operation was started in the afternoon after the improvement of the weather and the visibility,” said Lt Col Bartwal.

“During the search, blood trails leading towards the LoC were detected. As per intelligence inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured but still managed to return across the LoC. They later succumbed to their injuries,” the PRO informed.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Poonch