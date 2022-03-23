Investments to generate jobs: J&K L-G

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said private investments in J&K would increase to Rs 70,000 crore to give fillip to employment and a peaceful environment in the region. Since last year, Rs 27,000 crore in private investments have been cleared, Sinha told reporters at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex here.

A delegation of over 30 CEOs of companies from UAE and other Gulf countries besides Hong Kong are on a four-day visit to J&K to explore investment opportunities.