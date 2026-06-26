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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Irked over project delays, Ladakh L-G orders Finance Department overhaul

Irked over project delays, Ladakh L-G orders Finance Department overhaul

Transfers Finance Secretary L Franklin and nearly two dozen other officers with immediate effect

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G VK Saxena. FILE
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Sending a stern message against bureaucratic lethargy in the Union Territory administration, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered a major restructuring of the Finance Department, transferring Finance Secretary L Franklin and nearly two dozen other officers with immediate effect.

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The sweeping reshuffle follows Saxena’s strong displeasure over inordinate delays in the clearance of files and approval of projects on frivolous grounds during a review meeting held on June 16, official sources said.

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The L-G had observed that repeated, unreasonable queries were being raised at different levels, leading to huge pendency and delays in the Finance Department, and there was a complete lack of oversight at the secretary level, despite directions to expedite the disposal of files from the top level.

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Apart from the finance secretary, the L-G has also transferred joint director finance, chief accounts officers (CAOs) and accounts officers (AOs), aimed at streamlining the processing of financial matters and strengthening the financial concurrence mechanism across government departments.

During the review meeting, Saxena had highlighted concerns regarding delays in the clearance of files pending with the Finance Department, observing that such delays often impact the timely execution of developmental and departmental projects.

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The move also seeks to ensure smooth and efficient functioning of the financial concurrence mechanism, minimise procedural delays, eliminate repetitive scrutiny of cases, facilitate faster decision-making and strengthen coordination between administrative departments and the Finance Department, thereby improving overall efficiency in the disposal of financial matters, the sources said.

They said the L-G has issued a strict warning to all department heads to avoid such deliberate delays and accord utmost priority to matters of public welfare. Saxena has also directed the chief secretary to ensure timely disposal of such files and fix the responsibility of officers, in case of undue delays.

The restructuring has been done with the objective of addressing delays arising from the existing system under which cases requiring financial concurrence, financial advice or opinion are examined at multiple levels within the Finance Department, often resulting in duplication of scrutiny and avoidable delays in decision-making.

Under the new arrangement, joint directors and chief accounts officers posted in the Internal Finance Division (IFD) or Opinion Section of the Finance Department will function as the designated internal finance officers for specific departments allocated to them.

The officers will be responsible for examining and processing all financial matters relating to their assigned departments, including cases requiring financial concurrence, financial advice and opinion, opening of bank accounts, examination of policies, and other related financial issues, the sources said.

The revised workflow envisages direct examination of cases by the designated IFD officers, thereby reducing unnecessary layers of scrutiny and ensuring quicker processing and disposal of proposals, they added.

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