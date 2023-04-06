ITBP officer dies in mishap while patrolling along LAC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has lost its one of the officers in an accidental death as was leading a patrol along the India-China LAC in Ladakh. He was killed after after falling into a gorge.

33-year-old Assistant Commandant Tikam Singh Negi was killed in the line of duty in the Ladakh sector of the LAC on April 2, officials said, adding that he was posted at this front since 2021.

“ITBP salutes braveheart AC Tikam Singh Negi, 24th Battalion ITBP, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on April 2,” the force said through its official Twitter handle.

A senior officer posted at the ITBP academy in Mussoorie said that the soldier was an “exceptionally motivated” officer, who joined the force in 2013. Negi was a good mountaineer and awarded the ‘sword of honour’ in 2014, which is given to the best cadet during training.

Negi was leading a long range patrol of his troops when he fell into the gorge while negotiating the treacherous LAC terrain in Ladakh, the officer said, adding that the mortal remains of the officer were consigned to flames at his home town in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The Northern Command of the Army also paid tributes to the officer, saying it “stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long LAC on India’s eastern flank.