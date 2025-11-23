DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ITBP to establish 10 all-women border outposts along India-China LAC

ITBP to establish 10 all-women border outposts along India-China LAC

The ITBP is also in process of establishing two all-women BOPs in Ladakh's Lukung and Thangi in Himachal Pradesh

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/Jammu, Updated At : 04:33 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, which guards the 3,488 km-long India-China LAC, is establishing 10 all-women border posts along this arduous and icy frontier, the director general of the paramilitary said.

Advertisement

The force, as part of its ambitious "forwardisation" plan, initiated post the 2020 military clash in Ladakh, has also moved its 215 border posts forward along the front on India's north and eastern flank so far.

Advertisement

ITBP DG Praveen Kumar said this during the 64th Raising Day parade of the force held in Jammu on Saturday. "We have worked on the forwardisation plan and, as a result, the number of forward-deployed BOPs (border outposts) is now 215 as compared to 180.

Advertisement

"The establishment of seven new battalions and a sector headquarters has not only strengthened this plan (forwardisation) but has also enhanced our reach and supervision of the forward areas...," the DG said.

The Centre had sanctioned seven more battalions and a sector office comprising about 9,400 personnel for the ITBP in 2023.

Advertisement

The DG said the force will establish 41 more such forward bases along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the near future in order to "strengthen security and coordination".

As part of enhancing the role of women combatants, the ITBP is in the process of establishing two all-women BOPs in Ladakh's Lukung and Thangi in Himachal Pradesh. Eight more all-women BOPs will be made operational on this front, the DG said.

The ITBP chief said the training institutions of the force have been "reorganised" and five new skilling modules have been launched for the troops, including on subjects like mountain warfare and tactical survival.

The ITBP, with a manpower of more than one lakh personnel, has its border posts ranging between the height of 9,000 feet and over 14,000 feet, affected by inclement weather and low levels of oxygen.

The force, raised in 1962, functions under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts