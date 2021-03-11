'It's advantage BJP': J&K parties reject delimitation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 5

The final report of the Delimitation Commission has changed the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir. New boundaries have been drawn to divide the vote of traditional political parties like the National Conference to give an electoral advantage to the BJP and its allies like People’s Conference and Apni Party.

In north Kashmir, the commission has divided Wagoora tehsil into Baramulla and Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly constituencies. The merger adjoining villages of Wagoora with Baramulla is likely to help Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference.

Wagoora had typically voted for the National Conference, but now the divide will split this vote into two areas where residents have previously supported the PC and Apni Party candidates. The regional parties in Kashmir have rejected the final report of the Delimitation Commission, saying it is a blatant attempt to bring the BJP to power in J&K.

BJP’s co-incharge of J&K Asish Sood said the delimitation report was historic in many aspects as for the first time J&K had been treated as a single entity. He added that it would open the doors of inclusive democratic process by recommending two seats for the Displaced Kashmiri Hindus in the state legislative assembly with all powers at par with other members of the assembly which would lead to the participation of displaced Hindu community in the political process and growth of J&K.