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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K FDA steps up food safety checks across J&K; 55 samples lifted

J&K FDA steps up food safety checks across J&K; 55 samples lifted

Samples include milk and milk products, edible oils, spices and other food commodities

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K, recently conducted food safety enforcement activities across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
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During the drive, which concluded on Saturday evening, 140 inspections were conducted and 55 food samples were lifted for testing against quality and safety parameters. The samples included milk and milk products, edible oils, spices and other food commodities.

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As part of the enforcement action, 17 Improvement Notices were issued to various Food Business Operators under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Besides, 11 cases were compounded under Section 69 of the Act, involving a total penalty of Rs 11,000.

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Further, 97 food labels were scrutinised for compliance with prescribed labelling requirements, of which two were found to be non-compliant with the applicable provisions. In addition, one food business registration was cancelled in Reasi district for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The enforcement activities covered food business establishments, e-commerce establishments dealing in food items, milk and milk products, edible oils, spices and imported food items. Food supplied through the Public Distribution System, Mid-Day Meal and Integrated Child Development Services channels was also covered during the exercise.

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The activities were carried out in the districts of Jammu, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

An official said the concerned Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers had been instructed to continue inspections, sampling, label scrutiny and other enforcement activities and take action against violations in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder.

“Consumers have been requested to remain vigilant and report any suspected case of unsafe, adulterated or sub-standard food through Toll-Free Helpline No. 104 or by email,” the official said.

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