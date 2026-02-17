J&K Police bust Rs 209-crore online investment scam; 9 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it has unearthed a Rs 209-crore fake online investment scam and arrested an MBBS doctor from Haryana along with eight others in connection with the case.

Police said they achieved a major breakthrough in cracking a transnational multi-crore online investment fraud that operated through phishing links and fake trading platforms.

According to Ganderbal Police, a complaint was received from Firdous Ahmad Mir, a resident of Safapora in Ganderbal district, following which a case was registered at Police Station Ganderbal to investigate allegations of identity theft and cheating by a gang of online fraudsters.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with subject matter experts, was constituted to probe the case.

During the investigation, police found that fraudulent online investment websites promoted on social media platforms and search engines — including paisavault.com and similar portals — lured investors with promises of high returns. Once victims invested in the fake coin-trading platforms, the funds were diverted into local bank accounts belonging to individuals from Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla and other areas.

“All such accounts are controlled by fraudsters who immediately transfer the invested amounts into other accounts outside Jammu and Kashmir through multiple layers of transactions, and even outside the country, to prevent detection of the money trail,” police said.

Ganderbal Police identified the alleged main handler of the network as Ekant Yogdutt alias “Dr Morphine,” a resident of Haryana. According to police, he had learned these techniques while pursuing his MBBS degree in the Philippines and allegedly maintained links with Chinese nationals.

Police said the alleged kingpin conspired with local operatives in Kashmir, who reportedly targeted below poverty line (BPL) account holders, offering them Rs 8,000–10,000 per month in exchange for access to their bank accounts and ATM cards.

The involvement of certain bank employees has also surfaced, with allegations that they provided QR codes of accounts that were uploaded onto the fake investment websites, police added.

So far, investigators have collected details of 835 bank accounts and verified transactions in 290 accounts, through which Rs 209 crore was reportedly received from investors across India. Police said the amount could exceed Rs 400 crore upon complete verification.

The main accused, Ekant Yogdutt, was arrested by Ganderbal Police at Delhi’s international airport while returning from China. The other eight accused were arrested from various parts of the Kashmir region.