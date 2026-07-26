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Singh, who was posted with the anti-hijacking wing at Srinagar airport, was arrested on January 11, 2020, while allegedly ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including self-styled commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Anantnag district. He was later chargesheeted by the NIA and dismissed from service in 2021.

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According to the application, Singh's father, Deedar Singh, died on July 17. Seeking 20 days' interim bail, Singh submitted that he wished to attend the cremation and perform the post-death religious rituals with his family.

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The court was informed that Singh's appeal against the rejection of his regular bail is pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and is listed for hearing on August 4.

Special Judge Prem Sagar rejected the plea for interim bail but allowed custody parole to enable Singh to attend the Akhand Paath and other religious rituals scheduled between July 27 and July 30.

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"Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the prayer for interim bail is not considered as the applicant has already filed an appeal against the rejection of regular bail. However, the application is partly allowed on humanitarian grounds to enable him to participate in the religious rituals," the court said.

The court directed that Singh be taken from Kot Bhalwal Central Jail, Jammu, to Srinagar under police escort and remain on custody parole from July 27 to July 30. He has been directed to return to jail by the evening of July 31.

During the parole period, Singh will remain in police custody and be escorted daily to the family residence or venue of the religious ceremonies between 10 am and 4 pm. The court also directed that adequate police personnel accompany him throughout the visit to ensure security and compliance with standard operating procedures.

The NIA opposed the interim bail plea, arguing that Singh is facing trial for serious offences related to national security under various provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The agency submitted that Section 43D(5) of the UAPA places statutory restrictions on the grant of bail and that Singh's regular bail application is already pending before the High Court.

The NIA further argued that several key prosecution witnesses are yet to be examined and expressed apprehension that, given Singh's former position as a Deputy Superintendent of Police, his release on interim bail could lead to witness intimidation or interference with the trial.

However, the agency informed the court that it had no objection to granting custody parole on humanitarian grounds, provided adequate police escort and security arrangements were ensured.